Augusta police arrest 2 men from Maine, 1 man from New York after seizing cocaine, fentanyl, heroin

AUGUSTA, Maine — Three people are facing drug charges stemming from a search warrant conducted by the Augusta Police Department.
Jesse Curtis, 53, of Augusta is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs. His bail was set at $15,000.
Thomas Knowlton, 60, of Augusta is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. His is additionally charged with class C possession of firearm by prohibited person. His bail was set at $75,000.
David Maldonado, 26, of Bronx, New York was arrested for class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as class C possession of firearm by prohibited person. His bail was also set at $75,000.
On Wednesday, the Augusta Police Department conducted a search warrant at 85 Gage Street, with the assistance of the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.
According to Augusta police, a subsequent search of the residence and occupants revealed illicit substances, a firearm, cash and contraband. Police said they seized the following:
- About 19 grams of grams of cocaine based product
- About 57 grams of fentanyl/heroin based product
- One firearm
The trio was transferred to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.