Augusta police arrest 2 men from Maine, 1 man from New York after seizing cocaine, fentanyl, heroin

According to Augusta police, a search of the residence and occupants revealed illicit substances, a firearm, cash and contraband.

AUGUSTA, Maine — Three people are facing drug charges stemming from a search warrant conducted by the Augusta Police Department.

Jesse Curtis, 53, of Augusta is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled W drugs. His bail was set at $15,000.

Thomas Knowlton, 60, of Augusta is charged with class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. His is additionally charged with class C possession of firearm by prohibited person. His bail was set at $75,000.

David Maldonado, 26, of Bronx, New York was arrested for class A aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as class C possession of firearm by prohibited person. His bail was also set at $75,000.

On Wednesday, the Augusta Police Department conducted a search warrant at 85 Gage Street, with the assistance of the Kennebec Sheriff’s Office and Maine State Police.

According to Augusta police, a subsequent search of the residence and occupants revealed illicit substances, a firearm, cash and contraband. Police said they seized the following:

About 19 grams of grams of cocaine based product

About 57 grams of fentanyl/heroin based product

One firearm