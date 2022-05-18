Augusta man pleads not guilty to assault on federal officer

Derek Broox Wight, 41, faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above aired April 20, 2022.

An Augusta man charged with assaulting a federal official in Augusta last month pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Derik Broox Wight, 41, faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.

Prosecutors say Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta on April 20 with a knife and attacked a security officer contracted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, and working at the security screening point.

At one point, authorities said, Wight held the knife near the officer's throat.

According to a criminal complaint, video surveillance footage corroborates the allegations.

A second officer shot Wight. He was then arrested and taken to a hospital, and underwent emergency surgery to treat the gunshot wound.