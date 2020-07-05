CONCORD, N.H. — Prosecutors say a man from Augusta pleaded guilty in federal court in New Hampshire to fentanyl and heroin trafficking.

According to court documents, 42-year-old Edson Wilson was a passenger in a vehicle on Interstate 95 north that was pulled over in June 2019 by a New Hampshire state trooper for a traffic violation.

Troopers made the speeding violation traffic stop in Portsmouth and one trooper observed evidence of recent drug use "within plain view."

Prosecutors said Wilson and the driver gave conflicting stories about their travel. They consented to a roadside search of the vehicle.

The trooper found a vacuum-sealed package with about 198 grams of heroin and fentanyl under Wilson’s seat.

Wilson was arrested and charged with possession of drugs with the intent to distribute. He's scheduled to be sentenced in September.

