Augusta man charged with assault of federal officer

The 41-year-old man allegedly attacked a Homeland Security officer Wednesday in the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building in Augusta.

A 41-year-old Augusta man is charged with assault of a federal official in connection with an attack on Wednesday.

Derik Broox Wight faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of $250,000, or both, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Darcee N. McElwee.

Prosecutors say Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building with a knife Wednesday morning and attacked a security officer contracted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Federal Protective Service, and working at the security screening point.

At one point, authorities said, Wight held the knife near the officer's throat.

According to a criminal complaint, video surveillance footage corroborates the allegations.

A second officer shot Wight. He was then arrested and taken to a hospital and underwent emergency surgery to treat the gunshot wound.

The FBI is investigating the case.