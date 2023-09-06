Man charged in connection with vandalism of Augusta law enforcement memorial

Justin Larrabee, 39, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the defacing of a police memorial in Augusta.

Justin Larrabee, 39, allegedly defaced the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the early morning hours of May 28, just one day before Memorial Day, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

A joint investigation between the Maine Capitol Police and Augusta Police Department led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Riverside Road in Augusta around 3 p.m. Friday, the release stated.

"The criminal summons was issued for defacing the Memorial and another vandalism incident in the city which took place a few days following the incident at the Capitol complex," the department said.

Larrabee was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

"I am tremendously grateful to the team of officers from both departments who worked this case tirelessly," Maine Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said in the release. "It was a textbook example of interagency cooperation."