x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Man charged in connection with vandalism of Augusta law enforcement memorial

Justin Larrabee, 39, was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

More Videos

AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man was arrested and charged Friday in connection with the defacing of a police memorial in Augusta.

Justin Larrabee, 39, allegedly defaced the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in the early morning hours of May 28, just one day before Memorial Day, a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety said.

A joint investigation between the Maine Capitol Police and Augusta Police Department led to the execution of a search warrant at a home on Riverside Road in Augusta around 3 p.m. Friday, the release stated.

"The criminal summons was issued for defacing the Memorial and another vandalism incident in the city which took place a few days following the incident at the Capitol complex," the department said.

Larrabee was charged with aggravated criminal mischief, a Class C felony.

"I am tremendously grateful to the team of officers from both departments who worked this case tirelessly," Maine Capitol Police Chief Matthew Clancy said in the release. "It was a textbook example of interagency cooperation."

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Before You Leave, Check This Out