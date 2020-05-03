AUGUSTA, Maine — An Augusta man was arrested Thursday in connection with a stolen purse.

Dylan McMahon, 23, is charged with class B robbery.

Police said the robbery happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 26. McMahon allegedly took the purse from the hands of an unsuspecting woman in the area of Riverton Street in Augusta.

Augusta officers searched McMahon's house before taking him into custody. His cash bail was set at $1,000 before he was transferred to the Kennebec County Correctional Facility.

