RICHMOND, Maine — Maine State Police arrested an Augusta man Friday in connection with the death of a Richmond man in October.

Tyon Shuron, 42, was arrested outside his home at 7 Washington Place at about 2 p.m. and charged with murder. Shuron is charged in connection with the death of 48-year-old Andrew Sherman, whose body was found inside his Richmond home on October 11.

Sherman's body was found at about 5 p.m. October 11th, at his home at 7 Kimball St. by a friend who was concerned that he hadn't heard from Sherman in days, according to a release from Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety at the time.

Police said no one had seen, spoken to or heard from Sherman since Sept. 25.

Sherman had not worked in recent years after injuries from a car crash, and he lived alone, state police said earlier this month.

Officials say Shuron will be taken to the Two Bridges Jail in Wiscasset and will make his first court appearance in Bath Monday or Tuesday.

Additional information could be released in court paperwork at Shuron's court appearance.

RELATED: Police investigate suspicious death in Richmond

RELATED: Scientists want your Acadia National Park photographs

RELATED: Santa Claus Fund ending after more than 50 years