Police identify two Auburn homicide victims

The Auburn Police Department ruled the cause of death as a homicide. The manner of death is not being released at this time.

AUBURN, Maine — Police have identified the two victims from a reported incident at a fourth Street residence in Auburn on Sunday, according to a news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Police responded to the incident Sunday at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported cardiac arrest.

Kelzie Caron, 21, of Auburn and Pierre Langlois, 21, of Connecticut have reportedly been identified as the two victims.

The Chief Medical Examiner's Office has ruled their cause of death as homicide, after conducting an autopsy, according to the release.

The report stated the manner of which Caron and Langlois died is not being released at this time.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit is working to identify leads and persons of interest at this time.

More updates are expected to follow.