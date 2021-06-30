Auburn Savings Bank in Lewiston robbed, police say

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police say they have a person of interest in custody Wednesday after Auburn Savings Bank was robbed.
According to a press release, a man walked into the bank at 325 Sabattus St. around 3 p.m. wearing a face covering and a hat. He allegedly said he had a weapon, but it was not visible. He demanded money and ran out with an undisclosed amount of money.
As of 4:25 p.m, police say the scene is still active with many officers and detectives working the scene.
The person of interest has not been charged at this time.
Lewiston police are asking anyone that may have witnessed anything that could possibly be useful in the investigation to call 207-784-6421 extention 1.