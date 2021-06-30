Auburn Savings Bank in Lewiston robbed, police say

Police say they have a person of interest in custody after the robbery at 325 Sabattus St. in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston police say they have a person of interest in custody Wednesday after Auburn Savings Bank was robbed.

According to a press release, a man walked into the bank at 325 Sabattus St. around 3 p.m. wearing a face covering and a hat. He allegedly said he had a weapon, but it was not visible. He demanded money and ran out with an undisclosed amount of money.

As of 4:25 p.m, police say the scene is still active with many officers and detectives working the scene.

The person of interest has not been charged at this time.