Auburn police seek driver in alleged hit-and-run that injured woman

Emergency officials responded to a report about a woman with a serious head laceration, police said.
AUBURN, Maine — Police are seeking the public's help in locating the driver in an alleged hit-and-run crash that injured a woman.
Police responded to a call around 4:15 a.m. Thursday about a woman in destress in the area of 32 Riverside Drive.
The woman, who is described as 22 years old but whose name was not released, was reportedly staggering around on the road and could not communicate clearly with first responders, Auburn police said Friday in a news release.
The woman was brought to a local hospital to be treated for what officials called a "serious head laceration."
"Video later obtained from a local business has shown that the injured female was actually the victim of a hit and run," the release stated.
The vehicle is described as a light blue four-door sedan, with possible damage to the passenger side mirror or windshield.
Auburn police ask that anyone with information about the incident to contact their tipline at 207-333-6653.
