Auburn police seek driver in alleged hit-and-run that injured woman

On July 6, 2023, at 4:15AM, Auburn Police responded to a call from a concerned citizen who was commuting to work. He reported seeing a female in distress near 32 Riverside Drive. Responding officers located the 22-year-old female, who was staggering around on the side of road. Auburn Fire and Rescue were called to the scene and the woman, who was unable to communicate clearly with first responders, was treated and transported to a local hospital with a serious head laceration. Video later obtained from a local business has shown that the injured female was actually the victim of a hit and run. Auburn Police are anxious to speak with anyone who may have witnessed this incident or may have information about it. The suspect vehicle is described as a light blue, 4-door sedan. The vehicle may have passenger-side damage to side mirror or windshield. If you have information or recognize this vehicle, please call the Auburn Police Department TIP LINE: 207-333-6653.