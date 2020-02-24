AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot shared by businesses in the 700 block of Center Street.

Police confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

Officers on scene tell NEWS CENTER Maine that someone called 9-1-1 after midnight on Monday, saying they heard a gunshot in the area.

Police are saying the incident was a robbery.

Police say all individuals involved have been identified and accounted for and that there is no threat to the public.

The business located in the Auburn Plaza will be open today, although traffic and parking will be restricted for the next several hours.

There are two large areas taped off at this time in the parking lot, which is shared by businesses including Planet Fitness and Big Lots.

Maine State Police is assisting in the investigation.

This story will be updated.

