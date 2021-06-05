Lt. St. Pierre with the Auburn Police Department says they are still looking for the suspect who allegedly stabbed a woman in Lewiston overnight

AUBURN, Maine — The Auburn Police Department is investigating after a woman was stabbed in Lewiston.

Lt. Dave St. Pierre with Auburn police said the woman was stabbed multiple times at a location in Lewiston but ended up calling for help from Auburn.

The victim is 45-years-old and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center with 'non-life threatening injuries', according to police. At this time, no one has been arrested or charged.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the Auburn Police Department, 207-784-7331.