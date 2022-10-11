Auburn police investigate shooting on Turner Street

When officers arrived at the scene it was determined a shot had been fired into a first-floor apartment from outside.

AUBURN, Maine — Auburn police responded to a call reporting that "someone had just shot the caller's TV" on Turner Street around 10 p.m. on Monday, a news release from the Auburn Police Department said.

When officers arrived at the scene, it was determined a shot had been fired into a first-floor apartment from outside, according to the release. No injuries were reported and the suspect fled from the scene.

"APD investigators believe the apartment was the intended target and this was not a random act," the release stated.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police ask in the release that anyone with information related to the incident contact Detective Matthew Johnson of the Auburn Police Department at 207-333-6650 ext. 2082.