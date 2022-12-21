Auburn police arrest Florida man after pursuit, drugs bust

Robert Holderman, 32, of Florida was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges.

AUBURN, Maine — A man from Florida was arrested early Wednesday morning after a police pursuit and drugs bust, resulting in multiple charges.

At 3:45 a.m., an Auburn police officer approached a stopped white Toyota vehicle after the officer noticed it failed to move through the Court Street and Spring Street intersection once the light turned green, according to a news release issued by the Auburn Police Department.

Robert Holderman, 32, of Spring Hill, Florida was reportedly discovered unconscious behind the wheel.

After the officer attempted to wake Holderman, Holderman came to and took off in his vehicle, running the red light at the intersection, crossing the Longley Bridge into Lewiston, and eventually striking a tree in front of the Lewiston House of Pizza, the release stated.

Holderman was found in possession of 8.93 grams of fentanyl powder, four grams of methamphetamine, nine fentanyl pills (two grams), five dosage units of amphetamine, 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, and 4.04 grams of cocaine, according to the release.

Police arrested Holderman on charges of operating under the influence (Class D), eluding an officer (Class C), one count of aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class A), and two counts of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs (Class B).

Holderman is being held on a $10,000 cash bail at the Androscoggin County Jail.