Auburn man accused of stealing vehicle, caught after police pursuit

Police arrest 26-year-old Kyle Edwards of Auburn.

LEWISTON, Maine — Lewiston Police have arrested 26-year-old Kyle Edwards of Auburn after responding to a report of a stolen car.

The Black 2005 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was reported stolen on January 1, 2021. On Sunday, January 3, it was seen in a Marden's parking lot (750 Main St). When police approached the truck, the driver took off.

Police say they chased the truck, which was speeding down the road.

Eventually, another Lewiston officer spotted the truck and set up a spike mat. The driver avoided the strip by driving around and into a snowbank.

Police later located Edwards in the stolen vehicle, behind a snowbank at the rear of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church (155 Hogan Road). When an officer ordered him to get out of the truck, he put the vehicle in reverse and tried to hit the officer.

Police say the officer then shot Edwards once, and an ambulance was called immediately.

Police say the pursuit ended a little after 12 p.m.

Edwards was brought to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where he is being treated. Police say he is stable.

The officer who shot Edwards will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard protocol, while this incident is being investigated.

Police say Kyle Edwards is currently on probation for a forgery conviction; so a probation hold has been authorized. In addition, Edwards will be charged with eluding an officer, driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), and theft by unauthorized use of property.