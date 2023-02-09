Auburn man sentenced to 6.5 years in jail for child porn charges

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges on June 23, 2022.

PORTLAND, Maine — A man from Auburn was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison on charges related to receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material.

Dylan Carmichael-Margel, 31, formerly of Hollis, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Portland by Chief U.S. District Judge John D. Levy.

He pleaded guilty to charges of knowingly receiving and possessing images and videos of child sexual abuse between May 2020 and January 2021, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Maine.

Homeland Security Investigations, which handled the case, executed a search warrant in January 2021 when Carmichael-Margel was living in Hollis and seized a laptop and cellphone, which were found to contain child sexual abuse images with victims as young as 2, the release stated.

Carmichael-Margel pleaded guilty to the charges on June 23, 2022.

In addition to serving 78 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release, Carmichael-Margel has also been ordered to pay $34,000 in restitution.

