Auburn man indicted on 18 charges in connection with high-speed police chase

Editor's note: The video above aired Feb. 14, 2022.

An Auburn man arrested after a high-speed chase from Auburn to Minot in February has been indicted on 18 counts including aggravated drug trafficking with priors and possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Brandon E. Pelletier, 31, was arrested Feb. 14 on Woodman Hill Road in Minot.

State police said at the time that troopers were assisting Auburn police in locating Pelletier, who was wanted on several warrants, when they approached Pelletier's pickup truck with blue lights activated.

Pelletier allegedly used his truck to "ram" one of two cruisers and then allegedly fled. Troopers and Androscoggin County deputies chased him into Minot, with Pelletier allegedly hitting several other vehicles and attempting to hit cruisers.

In Minot, he allegedly swerved at a cruiser and hit it, causing his truck to roll over. State police said he refused to exit the vehicle until a police dog was used.

Pelletier has been indicted by an Androscoggin County grand jury on one class A felony count of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and two felony counts of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, one alleging he possessed more than 14 grams of cocaine, the other more than 200 milligrams of fentanyl.

He also was indicted on four felony counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, and one felony county of eluding an officer.