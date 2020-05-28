LEWISTON, Maine — An Auburn man was transported to the hospital Wednesday night after getting shot in the abdomen in Lewiston.

The victim was identified as George Simmons, 23, of Auburn. Police said Simmons is currently being treated for his injuries.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, officers responded to the area of 147 Bartlett St. just after 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located Simmons, who had a single gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Though the investigation is in its early stages, the Lewiston Police Department said it appears that this was likely drug related rather than a random act.

Lewiston Police Chief Brian O'Malley has authorized the use of directed crime suppression patrols in response to the shootings that have occurred on Bartlett Street this week. These patrols will occur on foot and in police cruisers, and will take a proactive approach to preventing crime.

"The most recent incidents involving firearms were due to domestic violence and drug use. These societal issues will take a cooperative effort to solve them in our community," O'Malley stated. "However, this violence will not be tolerated in any part of Lewiston. The detectives and police officers of the City of Lewiston take these incidents of violence seriously and are working hard to apprehend those involved and prevent further violence.”

