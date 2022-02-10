Auburn Man found guilty in 1993 Alaska university rape, murder

The killing of 20-year-old Sophie Sergie at the University of Alaska Fairbanks in 1993 flummoxed investigators for years.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska — A jury in Alaska has found a man guilty of the killing and rape of a woman at a university that went unsolved for more than two decades.

They linked Steven Downs of Auburn, Maine, to the crime using DNA evidence, and he was arrested in 2019.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the jury found Downs guilty of murder and rape on Thursday. Downs, now 47, was a freshman at the university in 1993 and a dorm resident where Sergie was found dead in a bathtub.