Auburn man ordered held without bail pending kidnapping, sexual assault charges

Razel Gavin, 24, remains held without bail. Gavin is charged with kidnapping, assaulting, and sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl in Auburn last week.

AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man charged with kidnapping a young teen from a parking lot last week, threatening her with a gun, and repeatedly assaulting her overnight will remain held without bail due to the severity of the charges.

Razel M. Gavin, 24, of Auburn, appeared by video in Auburn Superior Court on Monday. Gavin waived his right to a preliminary hearing, and his attorney stipulated that prosecutors had established probable cause.

Gavin is charged with Class A kidnapping, aggravated assault, and gross sexual assault.

Police said they responded to a report shortly before 8:30 p.m. on April 25 that the family of a 13-year-old girl received a call from a friend of the alleged victim, saying she had suddenly dropped off a phone call, apparently under duress, according to a subsequent release.

The parents tracked the girl's cellphone to a parking lot. Surveillance video allegedly showed a dark-colored Volvo station wagon with a male driver entering the parking lot and leaving a short time later.

Auburn police, assisted by several other law enforcement agencies, searched for the girl throughout the night until an Auburn police officer stopped the vehicle on Minot Avenue at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said the girl was in the vehicle and showed visible signs of being assaulted. She was taken to a local hospital and then reunited with her family.

Police said the teen told investigators Gavin threatened her with a gun, forced her to get into his car, and assaulted her repeatedly during the evening.

On Monday, Gavin was held without bail due to the level of the charges.

At the request of prosecutors, all discovery in the case was impounded until trial due to the age of the victim and the sensitive nature of the charges.

Gavin's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.