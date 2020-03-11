Auburn man charged in Lewiston murder

Abdikadir A. Nur was arrested by the Auburn Police Department on Monday for the murder of Hassan Hassan.

LEWISTON, Maine — A 20-year-old Auburn man was charged with murder in connection to the October 31 shooting of Hassan Hassan on River Street in Lewiston.

Abdikadir A. Nur was arrested by the Auburn Police Department on November 2 at approximately 9:00 p.m. at his mother’s residence on Aspen Street in Auburn. Nur was arrested on a Maine State Police warrant for Violation of Conditions of Release.

Nur was out on $10,000 bail since September 30 after being arrested by Lewiston Police for Elevated Aggravated Assault in July for his involvement in a previous shooting in May. He is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail.