Auburn man charged in connection with May shooting in Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — An Auburn man was arrested and charged Friday in connection to a shooting that happened in May.

Abdikadir Nur is charged with class A elevated aggravated assault and is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail. His bail has not yet been set.

Nur is charged in connection with the May 27 shooting of George Simmons of Auburn, which occurred in the area of 147 Bartlett St. in Lewiston.

Lewiston officers responded to that shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. and found Simmons suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. Simmons was transported to the hospital where he was treated for serious injuries.