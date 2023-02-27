Auburn man charged in connection with double homicide in Poland

Aaron Aldrich, 46, of Auburn faces two murder charges, police said.

POLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published on February 24, 2023.

A man from Auburn is facing two murder charges in connection with a double homicide in Poland on Tuesday.

Androscoggin County Sheriff's Deputies discovered the bodies of 21-year-old Shoeb Mohamed Adan of Springfield, Massachusetts, and 16-year-old Mohamed Aden of Lewiston shortly before 7:20 a.m. during a welfare check at a residence on Tripp Lake Road.

After detectives conducted interviews in Maine and New Hampshire over the weekend, 46-year-old Aaron Aldrich of Auburn is now facing two murder charges, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

"Aldrich is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood, New Hampshire on property crime charges not related to the double homicide," police said.

Aldrich is awaiting extradition to Maine.

Police asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Department at 207-753-2599.