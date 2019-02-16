AUBURN, Maine — An Auburn man has been charged with the 1993 sexual assault and murder of a woman from Alaska, seeming ending a 26-year cold case.

Alaska State Troopers announced Friday the arrest of 44-year-old Steven H. Downs, who is accused of murdering Sophie Sergie in April 1993.

Sergie was 20 years old on April 24, 1993, when she flew from her home of Pitkas Point to Fairbanks for an appointment and to visit friends, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety. She planned to stay with a friend at dormitory on the campus of the University of Alaska Fairbanks.

Sergie's flight back was scheduled for April 26. But she never made it home.

Officials say Sergie was last seen alive shortly after midnight when she left the dorm to smoke a cigarette. She was found dead later that afternoon when a janitor discovered her body in a bathtub at Bartlett Hall.

An investigation showed Sergie had been sexually assaulted and murdered.

Over the years, "despite the arduous and meticulous effort done by a variety of investigators," a suspect was never identified, Alaska DPS said

Finally, in April 2018, the "Golden State Killer" was arrested using genetic genealogy, prompting Alaska State Troopers' Cold Case Unit to submit the unknown DNA profile from Sophie's case two months later.

When the results came back from Virginia-based Parabon Nanolabs, the CCU had a likely suspect for the first time in more than a quarter-century — and the person was alive, living hundreds of miles away on the opposite side of the country.

Armed with the new information, the CCU was able to conduct follow up investigation to determine that Downs (18 at the time of the killing) had been a student at UAF at the time Sophie was killed. Furthermore, Downs lived in Bartlett Hall at UAF. From there, CCU worked with Maine authorities to bring the case to fruition. Steven H. Downs was taken into custody at a local business in Maine. He will be extradited to Alaska to face charges in connection to the murder and sexual assault of Sophie Sergie.

"While an arrest doesn’t bring Sophie back, we are relieved to provide this closure. This case has haunted and frustrated Sophie’s family and friends, the investigators and beyond. However, we did it. Investigators never gave up on Sophie,” said Colonel Barry Wilson, Director of the Alaska State Troopers. “Moving forward, AST will continue to work our cold cases until all feasible leads are exhausted. We hope that we can provide this same closure to other families that have long waited for justice.”