AUBURN, Maine — A man is behind bars after police say he robbed a convenience store in Auburn Wednesday.

Police say Ryan Lizotte demanded money and cigarettes at the Big Apple on 296 Main Street around 2:00 a.m.

Lizotte did not show a weapon and got away with some money.

Police say after a brief investigation, officers arrested the 27-year-old Auburn man just before 5:00 a.m.



Lizotte is currently being held at the Androscoggin County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.