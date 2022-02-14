High-speed chase through Auburn, Minot ends in arrest

Brandon Pelletier, 31, allegedly 'rammed' a state police cruiser with his truck, then fled, hitting other vehicles before crashing in Minot.

An Auburn man was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase through Auburn and into Minot before crashing on Woodman Hill Road.

Brandon Pelletier, 31, faces charges including driving to endanger, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, refusing to submit to arrest or detention by force, leaving the scene of a crash, and criminal speed, according to Shannon Moss, spokeswoman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Moss said state troopers were assisting Auburn police with locating Pelletier, who was wanted on several felony warrants, when they approached Pelletier's vehicle with blue lights activated.

Pelletier allegedly used his vehicle to "ram" one of two cruisers and then fled with troopers and Androscoggin County deputies in pursuit, she said. Moss said the chase continued into Minot, with Pelletier hitting numerous other vehicles and attempting to hit the cruisers.

An eyewitness told NEWS CENTER Maine that cruisers closed Route 119, also known as Woodman Hill Road, following the crash.

Once in Minot, Pelletier allegedly swerved at a cruiser and hit it, causing his own vehicle to roll over, but Moss said he refused to emerge from the vehicle until a police dog unit was used.

Pelletier was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston with minor injuries, she said.

Moss said police found cocaine and fentanyl in Pelletier's vehicle. She did not immediately respond to questions about the warrants issued for Pelletier's arrest.