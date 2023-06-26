x
Crime

New Hampshire man accused of firing shots at occupied vehicle in Auburn

Auburn police said Steven Patterson fired several shots during an altercation early Monday evening.
Credit: NCM

AUBURN, Maine — A man from New Hampshire is facing multiple charges for allegedly firing several shots at an occupies passenger vehicle in Auburn.

Steven Patterson, 26, of Concord has been charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, criminal mischief, and criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, according to a release from Auburn police.

Officials said Steven Patterson fired the shots during an altercation early Monday evening near Meineke Car Care, in the area of 199 Court St.

A gun was recovered at the scene, police said.

Patterson was taken to the Androscoggin County Jail on $15,000 cash bail.

