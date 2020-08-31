Attempted plow thief nearly runs person over

Police say a red Chevrolet pickup truck was seen trying to steal a plow from an apartment complex in Westbrook and nearly hit someone while fleeing the scene.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The Westbrook Police Department says it’s investigating a “suspicious incident” that happened Sunday night at an apartment complex near Riverbank Park.

Police say a red Chevrolet pickup truck was seen trying to steal a plow from an apartment complex on Main Street in Westbrook. When the thief was interrupted, the pickup truck nearly hit someone while fleeing the scene.

The truck then drove recklessly at a high speed down Main Street to Route 25 and continued into Gorham to Mosher Road.