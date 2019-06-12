CLIFTON, Maine — One of the men charged with murder in a Bangor homicide investigation is no stranger to trouble with the law.

Cote Choneska, 39, is charged with Intentional and Knowing Murder in the death of Bert Conley, 59, inside of Conley’s Essex Street home the night of October 31.

Choneska’s criminal history doesn’t begin there, though.

His record as a juvenile started when he was 7, according to the Bangor Daily News.

At 17, he was charged with attempted murder in the cold-blooded shooting of James Hodgins, 61, in a March 20, 1997 robbery gone wrong.

Choneska was also charged with the robbery at Hodgins’ Clifton Variety store.

Hodgins survived but was left paralyzed.

In the immediate aftermath of the 1997 shooting, residents coming to Hodgins’ store didn’t know whether he would live.

He "loved kids,” said a female customer to a NEWS CENTER Maine crew in 1997. “Always giving them candy. He couldn't wait until Halloween. They'd come in [and] he'd have a little candy. He'd hand that out and, basically, he's a sweet guy."

On March 25, 1997 news cameras were rolling as a handcuffed 17-year-old Choneska was perp walked outside Penobscot County Jail and the old courthouse for his arraignment on the attempted murder and robbery charges.

He’s scheduled to make a similar appearance Friday.

"Charged with murder," according to Bangor Police Department’s Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu Wednesday.

Speaking on the phone with Hodgins, now 83, on Thursday, he said he's “not surprised it's happened again.”

“I knew he wouldn’t change,” added Hodgins, referring to Choneska being out of prison on parole. “People like him don’t change.”

22 years later, Choneska is facing the murder charge for Conley’s death with an accomplice, Joseph “JJ” Johnson, 30.

"As a result of the ongoing investigation, two warrants were applied for and received,” added Beaulieu.

Choneska and Johnson were both arrested at their homes Wednesday, without incident.

According to his criminal history record, Choneska was found guilty for Hodgins' attempted murder in 1998 and sentenced to 30 years in prison, serving 12.

If convicted in Conley's death, Choneska and Johnson each face 25 years to life in prison.

Their arraignment is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday in Penobscot County Superior Court in Bangor.

