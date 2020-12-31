One person injured, another arrested after overnight shooting in Western Maine

State Police confirmed one person was transported to an area hospital and another person was arrested and taken to jail after a shooting in Dallas Plantation.

DALLAS PLANTATION, Maine — One person was injured in an overnight shooting in Dallas Plantation, just outside of Rangeley, according to Maine State Police.

Officials said that individual was transported to an area hospital Thursday morning. According to officials, his injuries were non-life-threatening.

The suspect, Jesse Duval, 45, of Westminster, Mass., was taken into the custody of U.S. Border Patrol and transported to a local jail. He has been charged with elevated aggravated assault (class A) and reckless conduct (class C).

Rangeley Police Officer Tyler Fournier and a Border Patrol agent from the Rangeley station were first on the scene and apprehended Duval. A Border Patrol agent also administered first aid to the victim, securing the wounds until Northstar Rescue personnel arrived at the scene.

Maine State Police Sgt. Nate Bean and K-9 Bain located the shell casings to the handgun that was used, according to Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols.

Nichols said an investigation revealed a verbal altercation had occurred between the suspect and the victim inside the residence, and both men were related by marriage.

Rangeley police assisted at the scene as well as Rangeley fire units.