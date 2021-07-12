At least 3 Portland police officers injured in Sunday night confrontation

The police department says the three officers who went to the hospital had minor injuries and were released.

PORTLAND, Maine — At least three Portland police officers were sent to the hospital after a confrontation in the street.

Portland Police Department says the incident happened around 7:30 Sunday night when they were called to a disturbance on Preble Street.

While responding, there was a confrontation with a 21-year-old man who was arrested and is facing charges including two counts of assault on a police officer, one additional count of assault, and felony possession of a firearm.

The police department says the three officers who went to the hospital had minor injuries and were released.

Police aren't sharing any more details about the man who was arrested or what led up to the confrontation.