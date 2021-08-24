Ashland man indicted in connection with December overdose death

Christopher Pinkham, 44, is charged in connection with the Dec. 6, 2020, death of 31-year-old Matthew Tardie at his Nashville Plantation home

NASHVILLE PLANTATION, Maine — An Ashland man has been indicted by a grand jury in connection with the December death of 31-year-old Matthew Tardie in Nashville Plantation in Aroostook County.

State Trooper Matt Curtin found Tardie dead on Dec. 6, 2020, inside his home on Portage Road in Nashville Plantation.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled his death was caused by an overdose of fentanyl and methamphetamine, state police said Tuesday in a release.

Following an investigation by Curtin and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs, on Aug. 12 an Aroostook County grand jury indicted Christopher Pinkham, 44, of Ashland on one count of Class A felony aggravated trafficking of scheduled drugs resulting in death.

Pinkham was subsequently arrested and remains at the Aroostook County Jail.