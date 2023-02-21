x
Crime

Arrest made in Portland November homicide

Frederick Johnson, 45, of Portland was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old unhoused Portland woman, Bethany Kelley.

PORTLAND, Maine — Editor's note: The video above was published November 30, 2022.

A man has been arrested Tuesday in connection with the November homicide of a 23-year-old Portland woman. 

Frederick Johnson, 45, of Portland was arrested on a warrant charging him with the murder of Bethany Kelley, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.

Johnson was being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on unrelated charges, the release stated. 

Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the body of Bethany Kelley was found lying on the ground on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street in Portland. Later, her death was determined a homicide. 

On Jan. 22, roughly two dozen community members gathered in Portland's Monument Square for a candlelight vigil to honor Kelley's life and seek answers.

