Arrest made in Portland November homicide

A man has been arrested Tuesday in connection with the November homicide of a 23-year-old Portland woman.
Frederick Johnson, 45, of Portland was arrested on a warrant charging him with the murder of Bethany Kelley, according to a news release issued by the Portland Police Department.
Johnson was being held at the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on unrelated charges, the release stated.
Just after 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, the body of Bethany Kelley was found lying on the ground on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street in Portland. Later, her death was determined a homicide.
On Jan. 22, roughly two dozen community members gathered in Portland's Monument Square for a candlelight vigil to honor Kelley's life and seek answers.