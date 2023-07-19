Holden man arrested in hit-and-run incident that left 87-year-old seriously injured

David Mackenzie, 51, reportedly fled the scene towards Holden.

BREWER, Maine — A Holden man was arrested Wednesday after police say he fled the scene of a hit-and-run that left an 87-year-old Brewer man seriously injured.

At approximately 8:39 p.m. on Saturday, Brewer police responded to a car vs. pedestrian crash on Eastern Avenue, according to a news release from the Brewer Police Department.

An 87-year-old man from Brewer had reportedly been struck by a car during the incident, and the driver had fled the scene toward Holden. The Brewer man was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries, police said.

Brewer detectives and Holden police executed a search warrant at the home of David Mackenzie, 51, of Clark Hill Road in Holden after a suspect vehicle was determined as a silver Toyota Avalon, according to police.

Mackenzie was arrested and charged with two felonies: leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, Class C, and aggravated assault, Class B, as a result of the investigation and evidence seized during the search, police said.

Police said additional information may be released as the investigation is ongoing.