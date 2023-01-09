One person charged in connection with Madison homicide

The body of 57-year-old Mark Trabue was discovered in his vehicle at a Madison cemetery on July 8.

Example video title will go here for this video

MADISON, Maine — One person has been charged and arrested in connection with a homicide that happened in early July in the town of Madison.

At about 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit – Central responded to assist the Somerset County Sheriff's Office with a death investigation in Madison, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said Friday in a news release.

Law enforcement discovered 57-year-old Mark Trabue, of Anson, dead inside his vehicle at the cemetery on East Houghton Street, Moss said.

Trabue's death was declared a homicide by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta, but the exact cause of death has not yet been released, according to the release.

Detectives with the Maine State Police arrested 61-year-old Roland Flood, of Madison, on Friday in connection with the incident. He has been charged with murder, Moss stated.

"Flood had lived with Trabue in Anson shortly before Trabue was killed," the release said.

Flood was taken to the Somerset County Jail and will be arraigned at a later date, Moss said.