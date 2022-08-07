x
Arrest made in connection to Mexico, Maine homicide

Maine State Police arrested 52-year-old Thomas Tellier in connection to the death of his 27-year-old stepson, Nicholas Trynor, according to a department release.
MEXICO, Maine — Maine State Police have arrested a Mexico, Maine man and charged him with murder one day after officers responded to a homicide scene on Intervale Avenue.

52-year-old Thomas Tellier was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his 27-year-old stepson, Nicholas Trynor, according to a Maine Department of Public Safety release.

The release states the Mexico Police Department responded to a home on Intervale Avenue around 1:00 p.m. Saturday after a report of a shooting inside the home.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Tyrnor dead inside. Department Spokesperson Shannon Moss said Maine State Police detectives were called to assist with the investigation.

Tellier was taken to the Oxford County Jail on Sunday. Moss said he will be arraigned later this week in Oxford County Superior Court.

