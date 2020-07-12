Arrest made in break-in at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Brookline, MA mansion

Brady and Bündchen still own the home but are currently living in Florida where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brookline police confirm that they arrested a man on Monday morning for breaking and entering at Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's mansion in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The home is located at 112 Woodland Road. Brady and Bündchen still own the home but are currently living in Florida where Brady plays for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The break-in suspect's name has not been released, but he is expected to be formally charged later on Monday.

There is no word yet on whether an alarm went off or if someone else called police.

No further information on the break-in was immediately available.

Just last week, it was learned that Brady and Bündchen had put the property back on the market, tapping Maggie Gold Seelig to sell the home.

Seelig is the listing agent for the sellers of 112 Woodland Road in Brookline, and is selling the property privately off market, she said in an email to the Boston Business Journal. Seelig declined to specify further details about the listing.