Arrest made in attempted break-in at Maine home of UFC president Dana White

The attempted break-in occurred at White's home in Levant, Maine, which sits about 10 miles northwest of Bangor.
Credit: AP
FILE - Dana White, president of UFC, speaks at a news conference after the UFC 229 mixed martial arts event in Las Vegas, on Oct. 6, 2018. White was caught on video released by TMZ slapping his wife while the two were on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LEVANT, Maine — Police in Maine arrested a 23-year-old on charges of attempting to break into the home of Dana White, the president of Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Police said they responded to the property in the early morning hours of Monday and the suspect had already fled in a vehicle. They said the property was occupied at the time of the attempted break-in, but no one inside had any contact with the suspect.

Several tips aided police after video of the incident was shared through social media, police said. They said they then charged the suspect and referred the case to the district attorney's office.

It was unclear Thursday if the person charged in the break-in had hired an attorney.

Levant is a small town in central Maine about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of Bangor.

White has a longstanding connection to Maine and graduated from Hermon High School. He has been the president of the mixed martial arts competition since 2001.

