Arrest after Maine pair tries to bail out inmate with fake money

MAINE, USA — Police in Maine say they found more drugs and guns in an apartment rented by two people who they have also accused of trying to bail out an inmate using counterfeit money.

The Sun Journal reports investigators found the drugs and guns in a Bangor apartment.

Both people had been previously charged with four counts of aggravated drug trafficking and violating conditions of release based on earlier drug charges.

The two people were jailed Wednesday on $100,000 bail. It was unclear if they had hired attorneys.