Man, 24, charged with attempted murder after standoff in Aroostook County

PORTLAND, Maine — A 24-year-old man has been arrested following a series of events Sunday that ended with a police standoff in Stockholm.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office received a report about shots being fired at a residence on Main Street at about 6 p.m.

According to a news release issued Monday by the sheriff's office, the caller reported that a man had "pointed a gun at them, tried to steal their car, and fired multiple rounds toward them and their house."

When law enforcement officials arrived at the scene, they found a man later identified as Michael Baron standing in the driveway across the road and reportedly pointed a gun at them.

One of the officers at the scene, Sgt. Nathan Chisholm, shot at Baron but did not injure him. Baron then reportedly ran into the second-floor apartment where he was staying and barricaded himself inside. The news release states that nearby homes and apartments were evacuated during this time.

Baron eventually surrendered to officials without further incident shortly after 9:40 p.m. and was arrested.

Baron has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated reckless conduct, burglary, and theft and is being held at the Aroostook County Jail. More charges are likely, and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the release, Baron was reportedly also wanted for burglary and theft of firearms following a separate investigation.

Cmdr. Joey Seeley confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine on Monday that Seeley had been residing at the Stockholm apartment for several weeks before the incident took place.

The Aroostook County Sheriff's Office was aided by several other agencies, including the Maine State Police, the MSP Tactical Team, Maine Warden Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Maine Fire Marshal's Office, and the Stockholm Fire Department.