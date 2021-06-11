Aroostook County man sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexual abuse of minor, possession of child pornography

Kyle Sirois, formerly of Fort Fairfield, pleaded guilty in 2019

BANGOR, Maine — A Fort Fairfield man was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child pornography.

Kyle Sirois, 29, pleaded guilty to the federal charges on Oct. 3, 2019.

U.S. District Judge Lane E. Walker also sentenced Sirois to a lifetime of supervised release following his sentence, and to pay $24,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Sirois produced video files depicting child pornography and possessed other images and videos of different children engaging in sexual behavior, which he had sought out and received on the internet.

The crimes took place between March 2015 and October 2017, according to court documents.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the Maine State Police Computer Crimes Unit, and the Fort Fairfield and Madawaska police departments.