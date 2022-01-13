Aroostook County man indicted for attempted murder in connection 'random' stabbing of woman in Mars Hill IGA

Ramadan A. Muhammad allegedly stabbed an elderly woman at random on Oct. 20, 2021, in the Mars Hill IGA.

HOULTON, Maine — An Aroostook County grand jury has indicted a man from Blaine for attempted murder and other crimes in connection with the stabbing of an older woman in a Mars Hill grocery store in October 2021.

Ramadan A. Muhammad, 45, also faces counts of elevated aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a weapon, and assault for the Oct. 20, 2021, incident.

Aroostook County deputies were called to the grocery store on Market Street at about 12:20 p.m. that day for a report that an older woman had been stabbed, the sheriff's office said at the time.

A shelter in place order was issued for the area until deputies, with the assistance of Maine State Police, the U.S. Border Patrol, and the Maine Warden Service arrested Muhammad at his home without incident, officials said.

#ALERT Due to a critical incident in Mars Hill, law enforcement are asking for the public to shelter and lock their doors. We will update as the situation evolves.



Media inquiries should be directed to the Aroostook County SO for more information. — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) October 20, 2021