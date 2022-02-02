Aroostook County man charged in connection with shooting that left girlfriend in critical condition

Joshua Prestwood, 24, drove the woman to a hospital and said she was shot during a home invasion, police said.

EASTON, Maine — A 24-year-old Easton man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a Jan. 26 shooting that left his girlfriend in critical condition.

Joshua Prestwood was charged with Class B felony domestic violence aggravated assault, theft, and domestic violence reckless conduct, Maine State Police said in a release.

The victim's name has not been released, but police said Tuesday that she remains in critical condition at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Prestwood called police at 10:17 p.m. on Jan. 26 to report that his girlfriend had been shot during a home invasion and the shooter had fled, state police said.

He then drove her to Northern Light AR Gould Hospital in Presque Isle. She was then flown by Life Flight of Maine to Northern Light EMMC.

Following an investigation by state police and the Presque Isle Police Department, Prestwood was arrested Tuesday.

He remained at Aroostook County Jail in Houlton on Wednesday morning. No information was immediately available about a court date.