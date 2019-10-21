DOVER, New Hampshire — Police in Dover, New Hampshire, are investigating a robbery that occurred Monday morning at Hannoush Jewelers on Central Avenue.

Two men entered the store and one displayed a handgun to employees, according to Dover Police Chief William Breault. The men then ransacked several jewelry cases before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Both suspects wore masks, Breault said, and there were no customers in the store at the time.

One suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask, baseball cap, and a black leather jacket. He is described as approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall with a medium build.

The other suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium to stocky build wearing a mask, skull cap and a brown leather jacket.

Breault said the car involved appears to be a dark blue or black S Class Mercedes, possibly with New York registration plates. This vehicle was driven by a third individual, believed to be a black male.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call them at (603) 742-4646 or the Dover Crimeline at (603) 749-6000.

