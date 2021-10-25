Armed robbery early Monday at Augusta Big Apple

Augusta police say a white woman fled the store with an undisclosed amount of money.

Augusta police are searching for a suspect who allegedly robbed the Big Apple on Stone Street early Monday morning.

In a release Monday morning, Augusta Police Chief Kevin Lully said the robbery took place at 3:44 a.m. Monday.

A caller told police that a white woman, approximately 5 feet, 4 inches tall, wearing a dark mask and blue jeans, entered the store and displayed a weapon, demanding money.

Lully confirmed that the suspect had a weapon but was not more specific.

Police said she fled with an undisclosed amount of money.