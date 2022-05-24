Armed Berwick man allegedly holds police at bay for hours

A Berwick man allegedly punctured the tire on a neighbor's motorcycle, then fired a gun before barricading himself in his home for nearly 10 hours.

BERWICK, Maine — A Berwick man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly firing a handgun during a dispute with a neighbor. He then barricaded himself in his home on Fox Ridge Drive for nearly 10 hours.

Kevin Cutler was charged with terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, and creating a police standoff, Berwick Police Capt. Jerry Locke said in a release.

Berwick police were called to Cutler's home just after 5:30 p.m. Monday. Police say Cutler used a knife to puncture the tire of a neighbor's motorcycle, then began a physical fight with the neighbor. He then allegedly went back to his home, retrieved a handgun, and fired a round.

Berwick police and the Maine State Police Tactical Team attempted to speak with Cutler for nearly 10 hours before convincing him to come out of his house just before 3 a.m. Tuesday, Locke said.

He was taken to York County Jail and held on a $50,000 cash bail.