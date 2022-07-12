Armed, dangerous man wanted by Cumberland County deputies

A news release issued Tuesday by Cpt. Donald Foss of CCSO stated the suspect is 48-year-old Merritt S. Bennett of Baldwin.

BALDWIN, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in finding a wanted man deemed armed and dangerous, deputies say.

A news release issued Tuesday by Cpt. Donald Foss of CCSO stated the suspect is 48-year-old Merritt S. Bennett of Baldwin, a white male who is 5'10" and 190 pounds with brown hair (often shaped into a mohawk) and brown eyes.

The release stated Bennett might be driving a maroon 2018 Dodge Ram truck bearing Maine PC 8193YW.

According to the release, Bennett is wanted for "criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, criminal threatening, and violation of bail conditions."

These charges against Bennett stemmed from an armed confrontation with law enforcement that took place on July 2 while authorities were investigating a 911 hang-up call at his home, the release stated.

Bennett fled into the woods and hasn't been captured by authorities to this date, according to the release.

Deputies warned Bennett should be considered armed and dangerous and that if anyone sees him, they shouldn't approach him. Instead, they should contact local law enforcement immediately.

