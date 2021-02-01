x
Police say 2-year-old boy in Waterville was shot by sibling

An investigation found that one of the three siblings living in the home found the gun that was in a 'secured closet', loaded it, and a round was fired.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police say a sibling shot their 2-year-old brother at a house on Western Ave. in Waterville on Saturday morning. 

The 2-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville before being moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Maine State Police spokesperson, Katy England said in a statement that the child is in critical condition as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Amy Calder, reporter for centralmaine.com, says several Waterville police cars were at the home around 2 p.m. Saturday. 

The site says there were two adults and at least one child speaking to police outside the home.

This incident remains under investigation.
Waterville police called to Western Avenue home Saturday
WATERVILLE - Waterville police are at a Western Avenue home where an apparent shooting has occurred. Three police cruisers, two with blue lights flashing, are at the scene at 92 Western Ave., and a detective arrived around 1 p.m. following the incident, which occurred sometime around noon Saturday.
Kennebec Journal and Morning Sentinel |Jan 02, 2021

