Police say 2-year-old boy in Waterville was shot by sibling

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police say a sibling shot their 2-year-old brother at a house on Western Ave. in Waterville on Saturday morning.

An investigation found that one of the three siblings living in the home found the gun that was in a 'secured closet', loaded it, and a round was fired.

The 2-year-old boy had a gunshot wound to the head and was transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville before being moved to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Maine State Police spokesperson, Katy England said in a statement that the child is in critical condition as of 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Amy Calder, reporter for centralmaine.com, says several Waterville police cars were at the home around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The site says there were two adults and at least one child speaking to police outside the home.

This incident remains under investigation.