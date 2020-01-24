FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — NFL free agent Antonio Brown was granted bail on Friday after spending the night a Florida jail. The wide receiver will have to pay a bond of $110,000, surrender his passport, wear a monitor, get mental health evaluation and pass random drug tests. He also can't have guns.

Brown is accused of attacking the driver of a moving truck that carried some of his possessions from California. Hollywood police say Brown didn't want to pay the $4,000 bill.

Brown turned himself in around 10 p.m. Thursday and spent the night in the Broward County Jail. His lawyer said Brown is innocent of the charges, which include burglary with battery. His trainer Glen Holt was also arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery.

Brown played nine seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being traded. Off-the-field incidents derailed his attempts to play for the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots.

