NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — North Little Rock police have arrested 18-year-old Keith Harris Jr. for his role in the shooting death of Shawn Mckeough.

On Monday, police named Drequan Robinson, 18, as a suspect in the killing of Mckeough, an airman assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base. They arrested him that night.

Mckeough reportedly tried to thwart an armed robbery of a Valero gas station late on March 15.

Police learned a vehicle was used to transport Robinson and a second suspect to the area near the Valero. Harris admitted he was a passenger inside that vehicle and was aware of the aggravated robbery.

According to an ADR, during an interview, Harris stated he was in a vehicle with four other individuals when solicited by Robinson to commit a robbery. Harris stated he declined to go inside, however, another occupant of the vehicle agreed.

Harris told police everyone remained in the car while they drove around Little Rock and North Little Rock for at least an hour, attempting to identify a business to rob. Eventually, they stopped a block away from the Valero Big Red gas station on Broadway. Harris stated when Robinson and the other suspect exited the car, they covered their faces and took guns with them. A short time later, Robinson and the other suspect returned to the car and they fled the area.

Police say it's important to note that Harris is not the second suspect (wearing the panda hat) being sought in this case.

Robinson and Harris are both facing multiple charges including capital murder and aggravated robbery. Both are expected to appear in North Little Rock District Court on March 19th at 9 a.m.

